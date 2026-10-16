Mercury drops in Delhi after rainfall, AQI down to ‘satisfactory’ level

Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 17.7 degrees Celsius at the Ridge weather station on Friday morning, following rainfall across the capital a day earlier, while the city’s air quality improved to the satisfactory category. Commuters walk through a waterlogged stretch on Vikas Marg near ITO following heavy rain in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 15, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /Hindustan Times)

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am on Friday, 3.9 degrees Celsius lower than the previous day. The minimum temperature at Palam stood at 18 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road recorded 18.8 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 18.5 degrees Celsius.

The Ridge station recorded the lowest minimum temperature among the five stations, at 17.7 degrees Celsius, a drop of 4.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal, while Ridge recorded a departure of 3.4 degrees Celsius below normal.

The capital received rainfall on Thursday, with Lodhi Road recording the highest precipitation of 20 mm, followed by Safdarjung at 15.9 mm, Palam at 11.2 mm, Ayanagar at 8.4 mm and Ridge at 25.2 mm in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

The rainfall also brought down daytime temperatures, with Safdarjung recording a maximum of 28.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 4.9 degrees Celsius below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved to the satisfactory category, offering residents some relief from pollution. The AQI at 10.05 am stood at 84. The 24-hour AQI was in the moderate category on Thursday at 149.