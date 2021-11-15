Heavy rainfall expected across southern India

Heavy rainfall was expected in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, and Goa on Monday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the central Andaman Sea, a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, and a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian sea. Some of the places will continue receiving rainfall until November 18.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low-pressure area. The current low-pressure area will move northwestwards and become a well-marked area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. The system will then continue moving northwest-wards to the Bay of Bengal and concentrate into a depression by November 17 and south Andhra Pradesh coast by November 18, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic circulations are likely to persist for another day. Another low-pressure area is likely to develop in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Maharashtra-Goa on November 17.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday and west and east-central Bay of Bengal until Thursday.

The minimum temperatures were separately expected to increase in Northwest India by 2 to 3 degrees C.