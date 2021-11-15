Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rainfall expected across southern India
india news

Heavy rainfall expected across southern India

The cyclonic circulations are likely to persist for another day. Another low-pressure area is likely to develop in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Maharashtra-Goa on November 17
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low-pressure area. (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Heavy rainfall was expected in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, and Goa on Monday under the influence of a low-pressure area over the central Andaman Sea, a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, and a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian sea. Some of the places will continue receiving rainfall until November 18.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low-pressure area. The current low-pressure area will move northwestwards and become a well-marked area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. The system will then continue moving northwest-wards to the Bay of Bengal and concentrate into a depression by November 17 and south Andhra Pradesh coast by November 18, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Also Read: Rains slow down Tamil Nadu vaccination campaign

The cyclonic circulations are likely to persist for another day. Another low-pressure area is likely to develop in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Maharashtra-Goa on November 17.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday and west and east-central Bay of Bengal until Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

The minimum temperatures were separately expected to increase in Northwest India by 2 to 3 degrees C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai aiming for full vaccination, Delhi's daily tally down again: Top updates

News updates from HT: PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives for tribals today

Historian and writer Babasaheb Purandare dies at 99 in Pune

‘Pained beyond words’: PM Modi condoles historian Babasaheb Purandare’s death
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP