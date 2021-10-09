Heavy rainfall expected to continue over Hyderabad, warns mayor

Heavy rain is expected to continue over Hyderabad on Saturday, the city's mayor warned, as Telangana's capital, on Friday, witnessed showers which resulted in at two least people being washed away. “Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the city. Monsoon emergency teams are on the field. Citizens are advised to stay indoors unless needed. Dial @GHMCOnline control room on 040-21111111, 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance,” Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Vijayalaxami Gadwal tweeted.

Gadwal also shared videos of her visit to waterlogged areas of Hyderabad, including LB Nagar and Chintalkunta.

Visited water logged areas along with @D_SudheerReddy Garu, @ZC_LBNagar & @GHMCOnline officials in LB Nagar Zone. Monsoon teams are on the field to resolve the issues. Dial GHMC control room on 040-21111111 , 040-29555500 for any rain-related issues and assistance. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/SNYC1SCArR — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) October 8, 2021

Visited Chintalkunta area along with @D_SudheerReddy Garu where a person on motor bike has been reported missing, he has been found, & he is safe & sound. @GHMCOnline, @Director_EVDM, MONSOON EMERGENCY TEAMS are actively working on the field to resolve the issues. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/qYcvAO9eJ3 — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) October 8, 2021

According to Telangana Today, Friday's downpour in the IT hub was “sudden and very heavy,” and, in addition to waterlogging, led to severe traffic disruption across all the major thoroughfares. In company of strong winds and thunder, showers lashed almost all areas under the GHMC, as well as those within Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, the report noted.

It also listed areas under the civic body which received maximum rainfall, with Saroornagar (106mm), Saidabad (100mm) and Hayathnagar (88.3mm) being the top 3.

#WATCH | Telangana: People struggle to cross a heavily waterlogged road after rain lashed several parts of Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad. "Two persons have been washed away after nullahs overflowed due to heavy rains. Rescue team searching for them," said K Purushottam, ACP (08.10) pic.twitter.com/4RiAhA0EY2 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Severe waterlogging was reported from the Old City as well.

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, speaking on two people who were washed away, a senior police official said that the incident took place at Vanasthalipuram. “Two people have been washed away as drainages overflowed due to heavy rain. The rescue teams are searching for them,” K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram, said, according to news agency ANI.