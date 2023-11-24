Heavy rainfall lashes parts of Tamil Nadu; schools shut in Nilgiris district

Restoration work is underway in Tamil Nadu after landslides and mudslides were reported on Friday in at least 10 places on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway and Kothagiri-Mettupalayam Highway as heavy rainfall lashed the Nilgiris district. Several teams were seen assisting in the restoration works, news agency ANI reported.

Commuters make their way amid rains on a waterlogged road, at Marina Beach in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heavy showers forced Nilgiris district collector M Aruna to order a holiday in government and private schools of Coonoor and Kotagiri regions on Friday.

Heavy rainfall was reported in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Coonoor, Kothagiri and Thoothukudi. Waterlogging was also reported in several regions.

Chennai's Regional Meteorological Department issued a light to moderate rainfall warning on Thursday to Tamil Nadu districts and Puducherry for the next three days.

“For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore. If any change occurs, we will continue to monitor and inform you,” news agency ANI quoted Chennai Regional Meteorological Department director Balachandran as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “Heavy rainfall was witnessed in many places in the last 24 hours. We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved. About 45 places recorded heavy rainfall, 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 places recorded extremely heavy rainfall in the state.”

On Thursday, the Met department predicted that heavy to very heavy rain was likely to occur over Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi, and Coimbatore districts.

As per the forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi on Friday.

On Thursday, the district collectors in eight districts — Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Nilgiri, Theni, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi — declared a holiday for government and private schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON