Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Dehradun, SDRF rescues trapped people
india news

Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Dehradun, SDRF rescues trapped people

The IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for five days - from August 24 to August 28. It said that the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:40 AM IST
SDRF personnel rescue people in rain-hit Dehradun on Tuesday night.(Twitter/@uksdrf)

Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun witnessed incessant rainfall on Tuesday night, which caused extensive waterlogging and prompted the administration to deploy State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Reports quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rain continued for seven hours.

Due to heavy rains, drain water started entering the houses and buildings in many places.

The SDRF team rescued 10-12 people trapped in the State Health Authority building located in the IT Park, which was inundated, news agency ANI reported. There was heavy waterlogging in the area, it further said.

RELATED STORIES

The rescue team also shifted people living in huts built on both sides of the river under the Bindal bridge to safer places.

The IMD has, meanwhile, warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for five days - from August 24 to August 28. It said that the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

For northwest, central India and the west coast, the weather department has predicted subdued monsoon over the next five days. In its weather forecast on Wednesday morning, the IMD said that the monsoon trough is "very likely" to run close to foothills of Himalayas on Wednesday and Thursday.

Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely to continue over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news dehradun
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When Uddhav apparently said he felt like 'hitting Yogi Adityanath with chappal'

Two men arrested in Manipur with box full of remdesivir, Covid vaccine vials

Rakesh Asthana as Delhi top cop: Apex court asks HC to decide on plea in 2 weeks

CDS Rawat says ready to deal with terrorism spilling out of Afghanistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP