Heavy rains lash Chennai; weather dept forecasts more across state in next 6 days

Heavy rains lashed Chennai intermittently on Wednesday, according to the weather department.

An orange alert was issued for 25 districts of Tamil Nadu till late night on Wednesday. (PTI)

Several areas were inundated such as Ambdatur, Anna Nagar, Perungudi which caused slow moving traffic and civic workers fanned out to remove excess water stagnated.

From 8.30 on Wednesday morning up to 5.30pm, Meenambakkam and Nungambakkam stations in Chennai received 23 mm and 9 mm of rainfall respectively. Cuddalore district received the highest in Tamil Nadu with 26 mm rainfall.

As many as 25 districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai and its adjoining districts of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram were under an orange alert till late night on Wednesday.

Weather department have forecast heavy rainfall for Chennai and other districts up to December 5. The India Meteorological department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry which is likely to receive rainfally ranging between 115 up to 204 mm between December 2 and 3.

This is due to a low pressure over Andaman sea which has moved to lay as a well marked low pressure area over south Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. “It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal on November 30,” the regional meteorological centre (RMC) in Chennai said.

Isolated heavy rain is forecast over the coastal and adjoining districts from Wednesday up to December 2. Isolated very heavy rain is also likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu which includes Chennai on December 2 and 3.

