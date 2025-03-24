‘Heavy rush’ at New Delhi railway station sparks chaos, but no stampede

Heavy passenger congestion at New Delhi Railway Station led to a chaos on platforms 12 and 13 following the delay of multiple trains on Sunday night, an official said. Commuters were seen scaling barricades and jumping queues, though the exact time of the surge remains unclear.(via HT)

According to the police, no injuries were recorded, but the delay caused an increased rush of passengers at the station. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railways confirmed that no stampede or injuries were reported.

News agency PTI reported that commuters were seen scaling barricades and jumping queues, though the exact time of the surge remains unclear.

Authorities further said that some trains have now departed, and the situation is under control. The crowding intensified as multiple trains were delayed, creating a near-stampede scenario. In response, Delhi Police has implemented crowd management measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Due to train delays at New Delhi Railway Station, an extra rush of passengers had built up. However, with the departure of some trains, the situation has improved.

New Delhi station stampede during Maha Kumbh

The chaos follows a deadly stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on the evening of February 15 amid a massive rush of devotees travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Earlier this month, during a Parliament session, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did not disclose the number of casualties. However, officials had earlier reported that 18 people lost their lives, while 15 others sustained injuries in the incident.

The government informed the Lok Sabha that a total of ₹2.01 crore had been distributed as compensation to 33 families affected by the stampede.

A compensation of ₹10 lakh was given to the families of the deceased. Additionally, ₹2.5 lakh was provided to those who suffered serious injuries, while individuals with minor injuries received ₹1 lakh each.