Heavy, widespread rain likely over peninsular India till October 30

Widespread rain and thundershowers are likely over several parts of peninsular India till October 30, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Bay of Bengal and it is likely to move westwards, forming a low pressure area over central parts of South Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. A trough in easterly is running from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Eastcentral Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast in lower levels. Under the influence of these systems, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and over coastal Andhra Pradesh till October 30, IMD said.

Barring Rayalseema and Andhra Pradesh, all the above mentioned regions were also likely to experience light to moderate, scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in the same period. Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Northwest, Central & West India and parts of East India during the next 6-7 days, the weather department said.