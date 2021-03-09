Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres

Asking Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders to stay committed to party’s ideology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that those who don’t leave the party will be rewarded in the long run. Gandhi also maintained that the Congress can’t shut the door if anyone wants to return to its fold.

Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.

The Congress leader said that while anyone can come back, the positions of power must always go to those who stayed behind and remained committed to the party ideology.

Addressing all the national officials of the Youth Congress, Gandhi hailed the workers as the “real power” of the party and said, “Mahatma Gandhi used to say that politics means trust, and today the country needs that trust and belief.”

Gandhi, who is widely speculated to take the charge as the next Congress president in June after the polls are over, had started his organizational career in the Congress as the general secretary in charge of the party’s student and youth wings. His interaction with the young leaders comes at a time when the party is gearing up for the polls and many of these IYC leaders would be actively involved in campaign and other organizational work during the elections.

Gandhi also reminded the workers that the duty would be to “raise the voice of every section of the weak” and fight against the “anti-people, ‘Hum Do, Humare Do Wali Sarkar’”. The IYC also passed a resolution that Gandhi should be appointed as the next president of the party.