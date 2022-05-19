Help us to get global support for economic recovery, Lankan envoy asks NSA Doval

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda on Thursday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, the first such meeting since political changes in the island nation grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades.

The discussion particularly focused on the economic crisis in Sri Lanka and Moragoda thanked Doval for the support extended by the government of India to Sri Lanka to manage the situation.

Moragoda also sought India’s assistance in “garnering international support for the economic recovery in Sri Lanka”, and Doval responded positively, according to a statement from the Sri Lankan high commission.

Doval and Moragoda also discussed “priority areas for future cooperation” as part of the comprehensive review of bilateral ties, according to the statement. Deputy national security advisor Vikram Misri and Sri Lanka’s deputy high commissioner Niluka Kadurugamuwa participated in the meeting.

This was the first meeting between senior officials of the two sides since former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on May 9, against the backdrop of public protests over the government’s handling of the economic crisis. The resignation allowed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form a government of national unity, with Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new prime minister.

Following the political changes in Sri Lanka, India said it fully supports the island nation’s democracy, stability and economic recovery. In keeping with its “Neighbourhood First” policy, India has extended economic support worth more than $3.5 billion to Sri Lanka to help the people overcome their current difficulties.

India has also provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food and medicines. “India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on May 10.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government continued to grapple with the worst financial crisis in more than seven decades. Authorities had indicated that Sri Lanka wouldn’t be able to make payments until its debt is restructured and the country is in pre-emptive default, central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told a briefing.

The default came after a 30-day grace period to repay $78m of debt interest payments expired on Wednesday.

