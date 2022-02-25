Hema Malini, in UP, says everybody pleading with PM Modi to stop Ukraine war

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on Friday said everybody wants PM Modi to stop the Russia-Ukraine war as the world looks up to PM Modi's leadership. The BJP MP was addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. As Hema Malini referred to the Ukraine crisis, she said a new India has been born in the last seven years under the leadership of PM Modi and UP must participate in the building of this new India.

In conversation with Putin, PM Modi appeals for cessation of violence in Ukraine

The video is going viral on social media.

Watch

Everyone is requesting Modi ji to stop #UkraineRussia war because everyone considers him a World Leader :

---- BJP Hema Malini ji pic.twitter.com/qIKTkGDtey — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) February 25, 2022

"..Even now in the Ukraine Russia war, he is taking part to stop the crisis and everyone is pleading our Modi ji. He is regarded as a big world leader. It is a matter of pride," Hema Malini said.

"Support the BJP for the prosperity of the future generations and do not fall prey to the SP, the BSP and the Congress. The Akhilesh (Yadav) government had tarnished the image of Uttar Pradesh internationally through its goonda raj. People living abroad were hesitant to come to Uttar Pradesh," Hema Malini said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence. "President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue," a statement from the PMO said.

Ukraine's ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Thursday sought PM Modi's intervention and said if PM Modi talks to Putin, Putin would at least think over it.