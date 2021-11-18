Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to be film personalities of the year at IFFI

Actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini and chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi have been named film personalities of the year for the International Film Festival of India, the ministry of information and broadcasting said on Thursday. The festival will be held from November 20-28 in a hybrid format.

“I am delighted to announce the names of Ms. Hema Malini, Actor, Member of Parliament from Mathura, UP and Mr. Prasoon Joshi, Lyricist and Chairperson, CBFC as the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021. Their contributions to the field of Indian cinema is spread over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired and respected the world over. They shall be conferred this honour at the 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa,” Union minster for I&B Anurag Thakur said.

Hema Malini is an actor, writer, director, producer, dancer and politician. She made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and later on, entered Hindi cinema as the lead actress of Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Since then, she has acted in over 150 films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte pe Satta and Baghban among many others.

From 2003-2009, Hema Malini served as a Member of Parliament to the Rajya Sabha, after being nominated by the then President of India. In the 2014 General Election, Hema Malini was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mathura constituency. She is also the recipient of several awards, including the fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri.

Joshi is a poet, writer, lyricist, screenplay writer and communication specialist. He published his first book of prose and poetry at the age of 17. Currently, he is the chairman Asia and CEO of McCann World Group India.