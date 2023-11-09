'Henry is back': Mahua Moitra's ex-friend claims his dog thrilled to be home

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai whom Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra called her 'jilted ex' claimed on Thursday that his pet Henry - a rottweiler-- is back with him. Posting a video, the advocate welcomed Henry back home and thanked people for 'support, prayers and wishes'. The advocate was in an acrimonious battle with the Lok Sabha MP over the custody of Henry and filed several complaints against Mahua Moitra on this issue. Owing to this ongoing custody fight, Mahua called Dehadrai's allegation of cash for questions against the MP vendetta and motivated. The allegations might lead to Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha as the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee adopted its draft report against Mahua Moitra on the same day Henry was back with Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Jai Anant Dehadrai posted a video with Henry and said his pet dog was with him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.