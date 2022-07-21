'Her record victory augurs...': PM Modi, others congratulate president-elect Droupadi Murmu

Soon after Droupadi Murmu emerged victorious in the Presidential election, defeating opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha, congratulatory tweets poured in on social media. Murmu is set to be elected as the 15th President of India, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Leading the greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all the MPs and MLAs who extended their support to Murmu and said “her record victory augurs well for our democracy”.

Modi tweeted, “I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy... Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand Governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey”.

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

I would like to thank all those MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the candidature of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her record victory augurs well for our democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

Conceding the defeat, Sinha also tweeted, "I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic, she functions as the custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour."

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022.



India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress head Mamta Banerjee said, “I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions”.

I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu.



The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Murmu saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha. Patnaik said Murmu’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women’s empowerment. “Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India," Patnaik tweeted. “It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country," he said.

Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India. It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country. pic.twitter.com/eG27IvsnfI — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 21, 2022

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his best wishes, "congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India".

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Murmu. “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," he said.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022

Union minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her “impressive" win. “Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu ji for registering an impressive victory in the Presidential election. She has been active for public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is a proof of the strength of Indian democracy," he said in a tweet.

?????????? ????? ??? ??????? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??? ??????? ??????? ?????? ?? ?? ????? ?? ????, ????, ??????? ?? ???-??? ??????-????????? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ?? ???????? ????????? ?? ?? ?????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ?? ????? ?? ?????? ??? — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 21, 2022

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also conveyed his congratulation in a tweet saying, “Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Heartiest congratulations on being elected the next Hon. President of India. Wishing the best of health & happiness to outgoing Hon. President Ram Nath Kovind ji”.

Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji?s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Heartiest congratulations on being elected the next Hon. President of India.



Wishing the best of health & happiness to outgoing Hon. President Ram Nath Kovind ji. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 21, 2022

The 64-year-old is slated to take oath as the 15th President of India on July 25.