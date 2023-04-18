Heritage Day: Leaders extend greetings, stress on preservation of heritage sites

World Heritage Day, also known as International Day for Monuments and Sites, is observed on April 18th. The day is aimed at celebrating as well as raising awareness about the heritage treasures of the world and preserving them for future generations.

Need to preserve Indian heritage sites is an issue that was pressed on World Heritage Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Indian context, leaders such as Nitin Gadkari, Pramod Sawant, Devendra Fadnavis and others took to social media platforms and raised the urgency of protecting the heritage sites of the world.

“On this World Heritage Day, let us take a moment to appreciate the rich cultural and historical heritage of our country. India is home to a plethora of World Heritage Sites, each of which bears testimony to our country's diverse and vibrant past,” wrote Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

#WorldHeritageDay

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For a proud state that boasts of India’s highest number of Unesco World Heritage Sites, on this World Heritage Day, let's pledge to preserve the historical heritage of our magnificent Maharashtra!

आज जागतिक वारसा दिन

#worldheritageday #MaharashtraTourism #CST #AjantaCave…" said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goa CM Pramod Sawant too reflected on the importance of preserving this heritage site for future. He said, "#WorldHeritageDay reflects the importance of preserving our heritage for the future.

On this World Heritage Day, let us together pledge to protect, preserve and promote our heritage sites that are a testament to our history and culture."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Greetings to all on World Heritage Day.

I welcome you all to explore and experience India's exuberant Cultural and Natural Heritage with Indian Railways as it takes you through plains, plateaus, mountains and waterfalls," wrote Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Darshana Jardosh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra too tweeted, "Greetings to everyone on World Heritage Day.

Let's take a moment to appreciate and realise the need to protect the world's cultural and natural treasures that make our planet so diverse and beautiful."

#WorldHeritageDay

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted, “As the World marks #heritageday, the two neighbours - #India and #SriLanka - celebrate their shared heritage over centuries. From #Buddhism, to arts and culture, there are innumerable threads that bind the people of 🇮🇳 and 🇱🇰 .We dedicate this special day to these abiding bonds.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON