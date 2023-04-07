High alert for Baisakhi, Punjab cops' leaves cancelled amid Amritpal Singh hunt

All leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled until April 14, a week from now, due to high alert in the state for Baishakhi -- the new year celebration. Fugitive radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh has been urging Shri Akal Takht Sahib to hold a 'Sarbat Khalsa' to discuss the Sikh issues. Akal Takhth jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday issued a statement and announced a three-day annual congregation at Takht Damdama Sahib to celebrate Baisakhi. Report | No ‘Sarbat Khalsa’, jathedar announces three-day congregation on Baisakhi

High alert in Punjab ahead of Baisakhi amid speculations of Amritpal Singh's surrender.

“There is a marked difference in annual congregation and ‘Sarbat Khalsa’. This is a gathering to mark Baisakhi,” an official tol HT indicating that the Akal Takht is not actually agreeing to Amritpal Singh's demand of Sarbat Khalsa. Read | Bathinda-based youtuber held for sharing video asking people to ‘target’ Punjab CM’s children

Since March 18, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run though he released two videos and one audio clip from hiding. His surrender before Baisakhi at Golden Temple or any shrine was also highly speculated.

Punjab Police did not confirm Amritpal Singh's surrender but earlier said that there is adequate security arrangement in public places. On Friday, as reports of Amritpal Singh's likely surrender again surfaced, Punjab Police said there is no truth in the speculation of the surrender.

In his messages to the followers, Amritpal Singh did not hint at surrender and instead, he said that if the Punjab police came to his house to arrest him, he would have given in. But the Punjab police chased him and arrested many Sikh youth.

The present location of Amritpal Singh is not known. From Punjab, Amritpal Singh possibly fled to Haryana and went to Delhi as well, according to CCTV footages. It was believed that Amritpal Singh was back in Punjab last week.

