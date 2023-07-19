HC judge seeks explanation from rly over ‘inconvenience’ while travelling

Upset over inconvenience on a recent train journey that he undertook with his wife, Allahabad high court judge justice Gautam Chowdhary has called for an explanation from railway officials. Justice Gautam Chowdhary had a poor experience while travelling in the first class AC coach of Purushotam Express from New Delhi to Prayagraj (Representative photo)

Terming it “dereliction of duty”, high court’s registrar (protocol) sent a letter in this regard to the general manager, North Central Railway, Prayagraj, on July 14.

As per the letter accessed by HT, justice Gautam Chowdhary had a poor experience on July 8 while travelling, in the first class AC coach of Purushotam Express, from New Delhi to Prayagraj.

The train was apparently late by over three hours, and no government railway police (GRP) personnel were present in the coach to meet the requirements of the judge in spite of intimating the authorities concerned. Also, no pantry car workers attended to the judge for providing refreshments and a call to the pantry car manager went unanswered, the letter complained.

“The aforesaid incident caused great inconvenience and displeasure to His Lordship. In this regard, the Hon’ble judge has desired that an explanation may be called from the erring officials of the railways, the GRP personnel and the pantry car manager, pertaining to the inconvenience caused to his Lordship due to their conduct and dereliction of duty,” said the letter.

Despite repeated attempts, Allahabad high court’s registrar (protocol), Ashish Kumar Srivastava remained unavailable for comments on the issue.

