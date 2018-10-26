High court summons Kullu SP in case of missing Polish youth

The Himachal Pradesh high court has summoned the Kullu superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri in a case related to Polish national who went missing from Kullu district’s Parvati Valley in August 2015.

The Polish trekker, Bruno Muschalik, 24, had gone missing during a trek in Parvati valley of Kullu district.

Bruno’s father Piotr Muschalik had filed a petition in the Himachal Pradesh high court in 2017. During the hearing of the petition, the court directed Kullu superintendent of police to appear in court on November 15.

Piotr had pleaded before the court that police did not deal with the matter seriously. Piotr’s counsel also referred to the findings of former agent of Mossad – Israel’s national intelligence agency that is responsible for gathering intelligence and covert operations.

Himachal Pradesh high court’s division bench comprising chief justice Surya Kant and justice Ajay Mohan Goel had expressed concern over the lackadaisical attitude of Kullu police.

The Polish national, according to his Facebook status, was supposed to go on a trek in Parvati Valley on August 9, 2015. After he went missing, his father Piotr Muschalik, 57, launched a manhunt to trace his son. Cops in Kullu failed to trace Bruno.

The probe was handed over to police’s crime investigation department. However, police investigating agency was unable to trace missing trekker who was last seen in Barshaini village of Kullu district.

Piotr Muschalik, professor of photography at University of Katowice in Poland, filed a petition in high court last year. Piotr in his petition maintained that in spite intimation from Polish embassy in India, police dealt with the case casually and did not even register an FIR. Police registered an FIR last year after court’s intervention.

Further, Piotr had pleaded that the case is not only related to his missing son but was also about all those who had gone missing in the Kullu valley. As per records, at least 19 foreigners have gone missing from different parts of the Kullu district since 1992. A majority of them disappeared from the Manikaran valley.

All of these cases have remained unsolved. Police have not been able to trace a single person. Of these, four were Australian, three American and Israeli nationals each, two from Switzerland and one from Netherlands, and one each from Yugoslavia, Ireland, Britain, Canada, Russia and Italy.

Villagers in Kullu district extract hashish from the cannabis plant, which is sold at exorbitantly high rates to drug cartels active in the Parvati Valley. The hashish is sold under different names such as the Himalayan queen, black widow, AK-47, skunk balls.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 11:21 IST