Home / India News / High maximum temperatures to persist for another 4-5 days: IMD
india news

High maximum temperatures to persist for another 4-5 days: IMD

A feeble Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan is persisting. Under its influence, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:17 AM IST
A boy sells a water pot for summer days at Sahakar nagar in Pune, India, on Sunday, February 28. (Rahul Raut/HT photo)

The maximum temperatures are currently 3-6 degree Celsius above normal over north, west, central and east India covering Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

High maximum temperatures in these regions will persist and no significant change in them is likely during the next 4-5 days, according to India Meteorological Department. Strong surface winds (speed reaching 20-30 kmph) are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days.

Also Read | Brace for very hot days and warm nights in NW India this summer

A feeble Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan is persisting. Under its influence, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 3 and 4. Thunderstorm and lightning is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on March 3. A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from March 5. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall activity likely over the region during March 6 to 8 with the maximum intensity on March 7.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With 14,989 fresh Covid-19 infections, India's active cases surge past 1.7 lakh

News updates from HT | Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders closed

Amid row over Azad, J&K Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi

'Tandav' row: Supreme Court to hear Amazon Prime head's anticipatory bail plea

There is also rainfall warning for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura with thunderstorm or lightning during the next 2-3 days and thundersquall over Assam and Meghalaya on March 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP