Jaipur, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday said higher educational institutions must focus on intellectually empowering students alongside imparting quality education to help build a stronger and more capable nation.

Higher educational institutions must intellectually empower students: Rajasthan Governor

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Addressing the 40th foundation day ceremony of Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University and the Dr K.N. Nag Memorial Lecture Series in Bikaner, Bagde said the youth's contribution towards the nation would play a crucial role in strengthening the country.

He noted that the university has made significant achievements over the past four decades, with more than 28,000 students having completed agricultural education and obtained degrees. He also suggested maintaining a record of alumni who have brought recognition to the university nationally and internationally.

The governor encouraged students to appear for competitive examinations such as UPSC and RPSC to become part of policymaking bodies. Emphasising the need for intellectual development, he highlighted the contributions of noted educationist Sudha Murty and biochemist Kamala Sohonie, while also advocating equal opportunities for girls.

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{{^usCountry}} Bagde underlined the importance of practical education and called for moving towards a "copy-free examination" system. He also spoke about provisions in the National Education Policy aimed at enhancing students' intellectual capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bagde underlined the importance of practical education and called for moving towards a "copy-free examination" system. He also spoke about provisions in the National Education Policy aimed at enhancing students' intellectual capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that under the India AI Mission, the university has been approved for a Centre of Excellence in agriculture under Industry 4.0, with an outlay of ₹20 crore. He said the initiative would benefit farmers and agricultural researchers in the region.

During the event, the governor conferred the university's highest academic honour, Doctor of Science, on Meghwal. He also released books published by the university.

Earlier, Bagde inaugurated a drone training centre authorised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and operated by the university's Remote Pilot Training Organisation. He also planted a sapling on the campus and visited an exhibition showcasing the university's activities and achievements.

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