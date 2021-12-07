‘Highest cases of infiltration reported along Bangladesh border’: MHA

The government told the Parliament on Tuesday that the highest cases of cross-border infiltration to India has been reported along the India- Bangladesh border.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said this in response to a question posed by Lok Janshakti Party MP Chirag Paswan in the Lok Sabha. Paswan sought to know whether the number of cases of infiltration has come to light in bordering areas during the last three years.

In a written reply, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik said, “128 infiltrations reported along Pakistan border, 1787 along Bangladesh border, 25 along Nepal border, 133 along Myanmar border while nil at China and Bhutan border.”

He added that these cases are dealt with by the Border Guarding Forces in close coordination with other government agencies including state governments, as per the extant laws.

During the Monsoon session in August, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt had told the parliament recently that there were 441 infiltration attempts made along the India-Bangladesh border in the first six months of 2021. He said that 740 infiltrators from Bangladesh were apprehended and one was killed by the security forces.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,095 kilometre-long border of which around 1,116 kilometres is riverine. Bangladesh is surrounded by five Indian states – West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura – on three sides.

Cross-border crimes and infiltration from Bangladesh have prompted the Indian government to adopt a multi-pronged approach to checking illegal activities while increasing surveillance along the border.

When asked about whether the government proposes to constitute a special monitoring team to track and check infiltration in view of a steep rise in population ratio particularly in border areas, Pramanik said the government agencies including the Border Guarding Forces are monitoring and taking steps to check and curb infiltration.

The MoS further said that the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration including deployment of the Border Guarding Forces along the International Borders, erection of border fencing and floodlighting, effective domination of the borders by patrolling among other things.