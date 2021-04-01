Highest single day Covid spike in Chhattisgarh, night curfew in 22 districts

Chhattisgarh recorded fresh 4,563 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic, officials said. The state also recorded thirty-nine Covid-19 related deaths on the same day, taking the toll to 4,170. On the positive side, 1.22 lakh residents above the age of 60 were vaccinated on Wednesday, the state's highest single-day vaccination count.

Raipur and Durg districts topped the list with 1,291 and 1,199 fresh cases reported respectively on Wednesday. Officials also said that with 38,420 samples tested on Wednesday, the overall test count in the state had reached 5,757,804.

To deal with the sharp spike in the second wave of the disease, 22 out of the 27 districts of the state, including capital Raipur, have imposed a night curfew. Operations of all kinds of temporary and permanent shops will be allowed only between 6am and 9pm while restaurants, dhabas and hotels will be allowed to operate indoor dining facilities between 8am and 10pm. While in some districts shops will have to shut down an hour early at 8 pm, petrol pumps and medicine stores have been exempted from the restrictions.

Raipur district administration has stated that all business establishments, including their employees and customers will have to wear masks and ensure strict compliance to social distancing protocol.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo has asked officials to increase testing to 40,000 samples per day and add more oxygen supply-equipped beds in Covid hospitals.