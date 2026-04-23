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‘Highest-ever since Independence’: Gyanesh Kumar lauds record turnout in Bengal and Tamil Nadu

The high turnout figures is generally seen as an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 11:13 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday lauded the voters of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu for the highest-ever voter turnout in both states since independence.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.(PTI FILE)

While West Bengal, which saw polling for 152 assembly seats in phase 1, recorded a mammoth turnout of 91.91 per cent so far, Tamil Nadu was also not far behind with 84.80 per cent of ballots cast, according to the latest ECI data.

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“Highest-ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence. The ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu,” Gyanesh Kumar said after the polls closed.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 85.2 per cent while Tamil Nadu recorded 76.6 per cent. The numbers reflect an overwhelming voter turnout across districts, reinforcing both states' consistent trend of high electoral participation.

Polling for the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security on Thursday. Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for May 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4.

 
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