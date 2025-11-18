High-level delegation to visit Saudi tomorrow to oversee relief measures after Madinah bus crash: MEA

A high-level delegation from the government of India will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to provide assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities following the tragic accident involving Indian pilgrims near Madina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Indian government is also facilitating the travel of the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia. (PTI)

The delegation is also expected to participate in the last rites of the deceased, the MEA said on Tuesday.

Several Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them from Telangana, were killed in the horrific bus accident near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Madina early Monday.

More than 40 Indians were travelling on the bus that reportedly collided with an oil tanker around 1.30 am (IST), and most of the deceased appeared to be Indians, officials said a day earlier. The bus was learnt to be on its way from Mecca to Madina.

The Indian mission in Jeddah had rushed officials to the site of the accident to assess the situation.

The government of India "expresses its profound sorrow at the tragic accident" involving Indian pilgrims near Madina, the MEA said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," it said.

To render fullest assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, a "high-level delegation from the Government of India led by Hon'ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will be visiting Saudi Arabia tomorrow," the statement said.

He will be accompanied by secretary (Consular, Passport, and Visa Division and Overseas Indian Affairs), MEA, Arun Kumar Chatterjee.

The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, are working closely with the local authorities to expedite the identification of mortal remains, the MEA said.

The Indian government is also facilitating the travel of the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia. The government of India remains fully committed to supporting Indian nationals affected by this tragedy and is working to ensure swift and effective assistance, it said.