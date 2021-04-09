High-level meet in Srinagar to discuss Amarnath Yatra security

A high-level security meeting was held in Srinagar to discuss security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra on Thursday.

Registration for the annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal began on April 2 this year.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start simultaneously from both the routes on June 28 and will culminate on August 22.

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, and attended by senior officers of Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts. The officials discussed the security arrangements to be made for the upcoming yatra.

A police spokesperson said that in the meeting, Kumar was briefed about the proposed security measures through a detailed presentation. “The presentation included various security aspects like proposed deployments, arrangements for camp security, road opening parties, general security scenario in their respective areas, preparation for disaster management, and cut off timings. The participating officers also shared their valuable inputs and suggestions for strengthening the security grid and providing fool proof security cover to yatris during their journey.”

The spokesperson said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kumar directed the officers to make all possible arrangements at district levels so as to meet medical emergencies. “He also emphasised upon the need to strengthen the intelligence grid and maintain strict vigil over terrorist associates and other anti-national elements,” the spokesperson said.