‘Highly objectionable’: FSSAI issues notice to IRCTC over viral video of utensils being ‘washed’ in train toilet

Food regulator FSSAI on Thursday reportedly issued a notice to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) after taking suo motu cognizance of a viral social media video that allegedly showed railway catering staff washing utensils inside the toilet area of a moving train.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) termed the act, if true, objectionable as it could lead to food contamination, they added.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) termed the act, if true, objectionable as it could lead to food contamination, news agency PTI reported.

The video allegedly showed food plates and cutlery stored in crates next to the toilet area inside the H1 coach of the 12223 Duronto Express during lunch service. IRCTC staff were also purportedly seen handling the items in the footage shared on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} FSSAI served a notice to IRCTC citing the social media video, in which utensils were allegedly being washed inside the toilet premises of a train, PTI reported, citing a source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FSSAI served a notice to IRCTC citing the social media video, in which utensils were allegedly being washed inside the toilet premises of a train, PTI reported, citing a source. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the video recorded by a passenger, the train was identified as the 12223 LTT-ERS Duronto. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the video recorded by a passenger, the train was identified as the 12223 LTT-ERS Duronto. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The utensils were allegedly being cleaned by catering staff or contractual workers engaged by IRCTC, the video showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The utensils were allegedly being cleaned by catering staff or contractual workers engaged by IRCTC, the video showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} FSSAI has sought a reply from IRCTC on the matter at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FSSAI has sought a reply from IRCTC on the matter at the earliest. {{/usCountry}}

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“Washing utensils in toilet areas poses serious risks of contamination and is highly objectionable from the food safety perspective,” the news agency quoted a source as saying.

Under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, food business operators are required to maintain hygienic processing, handling, washing and cleaning practices to prevent contamination of food and food-contact surfaces.

Earlier this month, FSSAI had also sought an explanation from quick-commerce player Blinkit over consumer complaints regarding the sale of poor-quality eggs on its platform, the report said.

Even in that case, FSSAI had taken 'suo moto cognizance' of consumer complaints posted on social media platforms.

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