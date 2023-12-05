Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi to become India's new Vice Chief of Navy Staff

The Government of India has approved several high-profile appointments, including the elevation of Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi to the position of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, according to people aware of the matter. Vice Admiral Tripathi, currently serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, is set to take on the crucial role of Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, effective early January 2024.

Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

His extensive experience and leadership in the naval domain make him a strategic choice for this pivotal position. The highly-rated officer has earlier served as chief of personnel Indian Navy, fleet commander and commanded front-line destroyers.

Vice Admiral Su Singh, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, will assume the role of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, succeeding Vice Admiral Tripathi. Both appointments are slated to come into effect early in the new year.

Another noteworthy change involves Vice Admiral Srinivas Vennam, currently serving as the Inspector General Nuclear Safety, who has been appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command

The appointments come amid Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Sindhudurg: Prime minister Narendra Modi during the Navy Day celebrations, in Sindhudurg district, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (PTI)

Reflecting on the historical significance of Sindhudurg Fort, Prime Minister Modi expressed, "It is indeed a moment of unprecedented pride to celebrate Navy Day from the victorious land of Sindhudurg."

PM Modi further added, "This is that period of Indian history that will write the future of the country not just for 5-10 years but for the coming centuries," emphasizing the crucial role the Navy plays in shaping India's destiny.

The Navy Day festivities witnessed a spectacular display of the Indian Navy's prowess, showcasing its state-of-the-art vessels and aircraft. The special forces of the Indian Navy, in particular, took center stage with a breathtaking operational demonstration. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending as the chief guest, witnessed a drill by the Navy's Special Forces simulating the destruction of an enemy oil rig on the high seas.

The event's highlights included the presence of warships, including the illustrious aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, alongside various other naval assets.

