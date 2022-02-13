Hijab row: Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP, Farooq Abdullah blames 'radical elements'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing controversy in BJP-ruled Karnataka, which has seen protests against Muslim students wearing hijab not being allowed to enter educational institutes, and counter-protests by Hindu students against hijab on campuses.

Also Read | Hijab-clad woman will become PM one day, predicts Asaduddin Owaisi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mufti, a former ally-turned-vocal critic of the BJP, which is also in power at the Centre, claimed that the party won't stop at hijab.

“They will come for other symbols of Muslims and erase all. For Indian Muslims, it is not enough to be an Indian, they have to be BJP as well,” she said.

J&K: I fear BJP won't stop at Hijab. They will come for other symbols of Muslims & erase all. For Indian Muslims it is not enough to be an Indian, they have to be BJP as well: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/qTJlzMGN6R — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said everyone is free to wear to eat as they wish and practice their religious beliefs. “There are some radical elements who are attacking a religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines,” Abdullah said.

Everyone has the right to wear & eat as they wish and is free to practice their religious beliefs. There are some radical elements who are attacking a religion in an attempt to win polls by dividing people on communal lines: Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in Pulwama on #HijabRow pic.twitter.com/DkJblLqt4h — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

The politicians' remarks come a day before a three-judge bench of the Karnataka high court, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will resume hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka government's ‘ban’ on wearing the Islamic headscarves on campuses.

Also Read | Karnataka hijab row: Schools till 10th standard reopen on Monday, announces CM

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to give urgent hearing to pleas against the high court's interim order banning students from coming to campuses in religious attires.