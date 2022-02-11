Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hijab row: Karnataka extends closure of degree, diploma colleges till Feb 16

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the shutting down of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days on February 8. 
File photo of students in hijab.(PTI)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 10:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Karnataka government on Friday extended the closure of degree and diploma colleges till February 16 as the controversy over Muslim girls wearing hijab to school refused to die down.

The high court is hearing petitions filed by five women from a government pre-university college in Udupi, questioning restrictions on hijab imposed by the state.

On Tuesday (February 8), chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the shutting down of all high schools and colleges in the state for the three days. It was extended later.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka government issued a series of directions to district administrations to ensure peace as high schools up to classes 10 were set to reopen across the state on February 14.

The government asked the administration to ensure that the high court order is not violated. 

An ANI report said Bommai held a meeting with ministers and senior officials of districts via video conferencing, to review the ground situation.

