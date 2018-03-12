 Hillary Clinton begins her three-day Madhya Pradesh tour | india news | Hindustan Times
Hillary Clinton begins her three-day Madhya Pradesh tour

The former first lady, Hillary Clinton, visited Indore in a special plane Sunday.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2018 09:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Former first lady, Hillary Clinton, in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.
Former first lady, Hillary Clinton, in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.(HT Photo)

Former first lady of the US Hillary Clinton, who is on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, landed at the Indore airport Sunday night by a special plane.

After her stay at Maheshwar in neighbouring Khargone district, Clinton would visit historical places in the area and also see Mandu in Dhar district on Monday. She would leave for Jodhpur on Tuesday morning, according to official sources in Indore.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made during the former first lady’s visit.

