Hillary Clinton begins her three-day Madhya Pradesh tour

Former first lady of the US Hillary Clinton, who is on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, landed at the Indore airport Sunday night by a special plane.

After her stay at Maheshwar in neighbouring Khargone district, Clinton would visit historical places in the area and also see Mandu in Dhar district on Monday. She would leave for Jodhpur on Tuesday morning, according to official sources in Indore.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made during the former first lady’s visit.