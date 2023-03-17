E-vehicles, Kangra tourism and poll promises: Himachal CM presents state budget

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the budget for financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly on Friday. "The state will focus on becoming a 'model state' for electric vehicles," Singh said, noting that ₹1000 crore has been set aside for the replacement of 1500 diesel buses. A ₹25,000 subsidy on the purchase of an electric scooter has also been announced for 20,000 girls attending state government schools.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presents the State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly, in Shimla, Friday, March 17, 2023.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Delhi budget session begins on stormy note; 3 BJP MLAs marshalled out

Sukhu also stated that Kangra, will be developed to become Himachal Pradesh's tourist capital in view of boosting tourism, and that all 12 districts will be connected with a 'heliport facility' within the next year.

The chief minister said that his government will fulfil all the promises made to the people during elections in a phased manner. In the first phase, 2,31,000 women will get ₹1,500 per month as promised, he said, adding that the payout will cost ₹416 crore per year to the exchequer.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh water cess may raise power tariffs in neighbouring states

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Measures were announed to improve healthcare facility in the state where the chief minister stated about ‘robotic technology’ in all five medical colleges and that casualty wards being upgraded to emergency medicine department.

New Horticulture policy would be brought to save the horticulturist from the clutches of middlemen, says Himachal CM.

On the promise of bringing old pension scheme back on the state he said, “We have come to work for the welfare of the people and have restored old pension scheme benefiting about 1.36 employees of the state.”

The chief minister announced the implementation of a new horticulture policy to protect horticulturists from the clutches of middlemen.

The budget mentioned on increasing the honorarium for Panchayat representatives and MNREGA daily wages will also be increased from ₹212 to ₹240.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 'Cow cess' of ₹10 per bottle will be levied on the sale of liquor bottles, in a move to generate ₹100 crore revenue per year.

The state faces massive debt of ₹75,000 crore, as well as other liabilities arising from the payment of revised pay scale and DA arrears totaling ₹11,000 crore. The state's GDP growth rate remained sluggish in 2022-23, falling to 6.4 percent from 7.6 percent in 2021-22.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail