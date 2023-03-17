Himachal budget presentation today

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is presenting his maiden budget today, started his budget speech with Bhagwad Gita shlokas. In an indication of thrust on ‘Green initiatives’ in the budget for financial year 2023, the CM arrived in the state assembly in an electric vehicle.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu leaving for the assembly in an electric vehicle on Friday. (HT Photo)