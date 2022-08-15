Himachal Pradesh: 2 die in rain-related incidents; cloudburst near China border

Two persons died in two different rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba and Sirmaur districts. One person died and four others were injured after a vehicle which they were travelling was hit by a rock.

The mishap occurred on the road stretch connecting Tundi to Baneta on Monday morning.

The van carrying five occupants was hit by a rock. One person died on the spot detailed report is still awaited, said director state disaster management authority Sudesh Kumar Mokta.

The injured are presently hospitalised at Samkot village.

In another incident, one person was buried under debris in Chuli in tehsil Dadahu in district Sirmaur.

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Singh. The two injured Lila Devi and Pratikhit were taken to hospital in Nahan the district headquarter of Sirmaur.

Dharamshala received the highest, 215mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, while Jogindernagar got 149mm, Nehri 93.0mm, Kangra- Pamampur 93mm, Nagrota Suriyan 70.8mm, Solan- Kandaghat 68mm, Chail 72 mm, Sirmaur-Dhulakuan KVK 83.0mm, Rajgharh 77mm, Mandi-Kataula 690mm and Mandi 65.5mm.

A cloudburst occurred in the China border and flooded Shalkar village in tribal Kinnaur district, but no loss of life was reported.

A cloudburst occurred on Sunday evening that damaged apple orchards agricultural fields, said deputy commissioner Kinnaur Abid Hussain Sadiq. Three vehicles were also damaged, he said.