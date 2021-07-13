Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh flash flood updates: NDRF teams rushed, more rain likely today
india news

Himachal Pradesh flash flood updates: NDRF teams rushed, more rain likely today

The Gaggal airport in flood-hit Kangra district has been closed. The Centre has deployed NDRF teams for search and rescue operations. PM Modi tweeted on Monday to say that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Flood water surges through a street in Dharamshala after heavy rain on Monday.(PTI Photo)

Heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, which led to about a dozen vehicles being swept away and buildings damaged in Dharamshala. Chief minister Jairam Thakur has appealed to tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash flood.

Thakur said that no casualty has been reported in the area so far.

The state government as well as the central government are monitoring the situation with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in the region.

It has been reported that the national highway 3 has been blocked at the Pandoh area of Mandi district due to a landslide. The road from Mandi to Kullu has also been blocked, along with the Mandi-Kataula road.

Here are the key developments on Himachal Pradesh rain and landslide:

  • The NDRF has rushed three teams to conduct rescue-and-search operations in the flash flood-affected regions in Kangra district. Several people were reported stranded near Boh and Tatwani villages, an NDRF spokesperson told news agency PTI.
  • The state government has asked all the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to stay alert and keep regulating tourist places.
  • Bad weather has led to the closure of the Gaggal airport.
  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the middle and low hills for Tuesday.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation is being closely monitored. "Authorities are working with the state government. All possible support is being extended," he tweeted on Monday.
  • Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Jairam Thakur about the situation in the flood-affected areas of the state.
  • A drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamsala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away four cars and several bikes on Monday.
  • A government school building at Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated, according to videos captured by the locals.
  • The tourists who have already arrived in Dharamsala and its surrounding places have been advised to stay where they are as roads have also been damaged due to heavy rains.
  • The district administration has set up a disaster control room and asked tourists to contact the toll free number 1077.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh dharamshala
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP