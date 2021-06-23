Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 43 IAS officers including 3 deputy commissioners
Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 43 IAS officers including 3 deputy commissioners

Three sub-divisional officers of Mandi and Chamba districts have been transferred as additional deputy commissioner-cum-project director of District Rural Development Agency
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur(HT Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred as many as 43 IAS officers in a major reshuffle. Among the transferred civil servants are deputy commissioners of three districts, including Sirmaur, Mandi, and Lahaul and Spiti.

Several senior-most officers have also been transferred, including Subhasish Panda from the 1997 batch, principal secretary (public works department), who will now also hold the position of principal secretary (tourism and civil aviation) to the Himachal Pradesh government; Devesh Kumar from the 1998 batch, secretary to the chief minister, who will now additionally hold the post of managing director, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Vinay Singh from the 2001 batch, special secretary to the chief minister, and Public Works Department, who will now hold the post of director, Ayurveda.

Besides, Rakesh Kumar from the 2007 batch, secretary to the governor, will continue to be in charge of the post. He has been transferred as director, Public Finance-cum-Public Enterprises-cum -Special Secretary (Finance), director, Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries, and special secretary (Agriculture) to the state government. Kumar will however continue to hold the post of state project director, Zero Budget Natural Farming, Department of Agriculture, Himachal Pradesh.

Three sub-divisional officers from the 2017 batch, including Zaffar Iqbal from Mandi district, Shivam Pratap Singh, and Kiran Bhadana from Chamba district, have also been transferred. They will now hold the posts of additional deputy commissioner-cum-project director, District Rural Development Agency of Solan, Kullu and Shimla, respectively.

The transfers and postings will be implemented with immediate effect, the official notification stated.

