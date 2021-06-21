Himachal Congress leader seeks audit of number of Covid deaths

Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded that the state government conduct an audit of the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state.

In a statement in Shimla on Monday, Sukhu said the audit will help reveal the cause of non-Covid deaths in the state during the pandemic.

He said the government should make a record of the number of days specialist doctors discharged duty in Covid wards.

He also sought to know the number of surgeries conducted during the pandemic.

“The audit has become necessary because many corona-infected people were suffering from other diseases. After catching Covid-19, they did not get treatment for other illnesses,” he said.

These included patients of cancer, kidney and liver ailments besides diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems.

“Since they had contracted the virus, all such deaths were counted as Covid deaths,” Sukhu said.

He said the government should share the number of deaths that occurred after the first dose of vaccine or both doses were administered.