Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger flash floods at Kinnaur's Sangla Valley | Watch

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh triggered flash floods at Sangla Valley in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. News agency ANI posted a video on Twitter showing water pushing through stones and reaching nearby areas. There was no report of any injury or damage to infrastructure so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Incessant rains have been lashing various parts of Himachal Pradesh for weeks now, causing landslides and flood-like situations at some places.

Earlier this month, four people drowned in the Parvati river, while two others died in Kullu and Shimla in flash floods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the situation, the local administration has directed all campsites adjoining river banks and in landslide-prone areas in Himachal to be removed. All types of water sports-adventure activities, including rafting, kayaking, and zip lines have also been banned.

Last year on July 28, at least 15 people were killed, including 10 in Lahaul-Spiti and five in Kullu, in flash floods due to heavy rain.

On July 9, Himachal Pradesh, which is prone to natural disasters, got its first own disaster response force (SDRF) to deal with such eventualities.

The Himachal Pradesh Police has drawn 102 personnel from their battalions for the SDRF. The Kangra district administration has transferred 11.5 acres near Dharamshala for setting up the SDRF station, which will comprise 64 police personnel. The SDRF headquarters in Kangra has been temporarily set up in Palampur and will be headed by a deputy superintendent of police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail