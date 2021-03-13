Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7
Himachal Pradesh: Municipal corporation elections to be held on April 7

ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 02:27 PM IST
In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others.(PTI)

"Municipal Corporation elections in Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan to be held on 7th April. Counting of votes will take place on the same day," informed the state election commission on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections for 68 seats will take place in 2022.

In the 2017 HP Assembly elections, BJP secured 44 seats followed by INC gaining 20 seats, CPI winning 1 seat and the rest were won by others. Following this, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took oath as the Chief Minister of the state.

