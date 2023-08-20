Himachal flood fury: ‘Heavy to very heavy rainfall’ alert for several districts. Check details

The Meteorological centre has issued an “orange” alert for six districts of Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Shimla and Solan, on Sunday, while four districts have been put on a yellow alert. This indicates the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts.

Shimla: Heavy Machineries being used to remove trees from the Cart Road following recent monsoon rains, in Shimla, Saturday.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Six districts, including Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur, Kangra, and Sirmaur, are under an orange alert till Monday. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Una on Sunday, as per the regional weather bulletin.

The Meteorological office further predicted that on Monday, the rain activity will intensify in Chamba, Himirpur and Una warranting an orange alert for these districts in addition to the six already mentioned. Kullu has also been placed on a yellow alert for Monday, while the remaining districts are not expected to receive any significant rainfall.

According to the weather office, none of the districts is expected to receive 'very heavy' rainfall on Tuesday, but Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan have been placed on a yellow alert for that day. A yellow alert is issued to warn the public and authorities to watch out and be updated in anticipation of heavy rainfall, while an orange alert is issued to be alert as weather could potentially worsen, causing disruptions and potential threats to life and property.

No alert for Wednesday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, the MeT office stated that rain activities are likely to decrease on Wednesday, with only light to moderate rainfall expected in the state and no specific warnings issued.

Himachal Pradesh has experienced one of the most devastating instances of rain-induced havoc this monsoon season, resulting in losses of ₹8014.61 crore since June 24. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON