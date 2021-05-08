IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh sees record daily rise of 5,424 Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths
Daily wage labourers without work during a Covid-19 induced lockdown in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,(Birbal Sharma / Hindustan Times)
Daily wage labourers without work during a Covid-19 induced lockdown in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,(Birbal Sharma / Hindustan Times)
india news

Himachal Pradesh sees record daily rise of 5,424 Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths

According to data updated till 7 pm, 18,725 samples were tested for Covid-19. The state has a positivity rate of 28.97 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 09:18 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 5,424 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 1,28,330 while 37 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,817, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, 18,725 samples were tested for COVID-19. The state has a positivity rate of 28.97 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh has 31,893 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

As many as 3,007 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 94,586, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh himachal covid tally
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP