Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.3 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 26.35 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 25.61 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 26.85 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 27.36 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 28.33 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 25.74 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 26.91 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 20, 2024, is 24.33 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.3 °C and 24.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.14 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

