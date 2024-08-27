Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.06 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 27, 2024, is 26.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.06 °C and 28.28 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.88 °C and 26.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|25.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|26.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|26.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|29.02 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 2, 2024
|27.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|25.5 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
