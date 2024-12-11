Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 11, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 17.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days: Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 11, 2024 The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 11, 2024, is 15.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.19 °C and 18.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.94 °C and 17.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 12, 2024 15.30 Sky is clear December 13, 2024 16.47 Sky is clear December 14, 2024 16.27 Sky is clear December 15, 2024 20.22 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 22.28 Few clouds December 17, 2024 21.79 Sky is clear December 18, 2024 20.45 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.97 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.64 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 16.04 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.