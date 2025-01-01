Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 1, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 01, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 1, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 1, 2025, is 15.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.05 °C and 19.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 01, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.45 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 2, 202515.69Scattered clouds
January 3, 202519.98Broken clouds
January 4, 202518.48Overcast clouds
January 5, 202521.02Scattered clouds
January 6, 202518.40Overcast clouds
January 7, 202512.92Light rain
January 8, 202513.66Light rain


Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata19.27 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.63 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.24 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad24.84 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.82 °C Sky is clear
Delhi15.99 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
