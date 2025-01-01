Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 1, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 1, 2025, is 15.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.05 °C and 19.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:26 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 01, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.45 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 2, 2025 15.69 Scattered clouds January 3, 2025 19.98 Broken clouds January 4, 2025 18.48 Overcast clouds January 5, 2025 21.02 Scattered clouds January 6, 2025 18.40 Overcast clouds January 7, 2025 12.92 Light rain January 8, 2025 13.66 Light rain



Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 19.27 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.63 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.24 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 23.82 °C Sky is clear Delhi 15.99 °C Few clouds



