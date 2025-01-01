Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on January 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 1, 2025, is 15.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.05 °C and 19.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.45 °C and 20.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 2, 2025
|15.69
|Scattered clouds
|January 3, 2025
|19.98
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|18.48
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|21.02
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|18.40
|Overcast clouds
|January 7, 2025
|12.92
|Light rain
|January 8, 2025
|13.66
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025
