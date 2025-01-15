Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 15, 2025, is 13.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.75 °C and 16.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:37 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.84 °C and 11.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 13.09 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 11.08 Moderate rain January 18, 2025 13.93 Few clouds January 19, 2025 17.44 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 17.29 Overcast clouds January 21, 2025 17.78 Overcast clouds January 22, 2025 18.41 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



