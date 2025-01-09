Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 9, 2025
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 9, 2025, is 13.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.49 °C and 17.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.25 °C and 18.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 10, 2025
|13.61
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|17.60
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|14.89
|Light rain
|January 13, 2025
|10.73
|Rain and snow
|January 14, 2025
|13.19
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|14.56
|Few clouds
|January 16, 2025
|15.99
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025
