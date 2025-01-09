Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 9, 2025, is 13.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.49 °C and 17.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 07:17 AM and will set at 05:32 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.25 °C and 18.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 13.61 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 17.60 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 14.89 Light rain January 13, 2025 10.73 Rain and snow January 14, 2025 13.19 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 14.56 Few clouds January 16, 2025 15.99 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.