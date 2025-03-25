Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.66 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 25, 2025, is 22.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.66 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.43 °C and 26.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 26, 2025
|22.17
|Few clouds
|March 27, 2025
|25.41
|Broken clouds
|March 28, 2025
|26.66
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|24.97
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|25.27
|Broken clouds
|March 31, 2025
|25.26
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|26.07
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025
