Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.66 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 25, 2025, is 22.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.66 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:32 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.43 °C and 26.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 22.17 Few clouds March 27, 2025 25.41 Broken clouds March 28, 2025 26.66 Sky is clear March 29, 2025 24.97 Sky is clear March 30, 2025 25.27 Broken clouds March 31, 2025 25.26 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 26.07 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



