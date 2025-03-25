Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.66 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 25, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on March 25, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on March 25, 2025, is 22.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.66 °C and 25.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 25, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.43 °C and 26.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 26, 202522.17Few clouds
March 27, 202525.41Broken clouds
March 28, 202526.66Sky is clear
March 29, 202524.97Sky is clear
March 30, 202525.27Broken clouds
March 31, 202525.26Sky is clear
April 1, 202526.07Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.62 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata30.22 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.75 °C Few clouds
Bengaluru30.2 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad33.45 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad35.5 °C Sky is clear
Delhi33.75 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
