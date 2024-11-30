Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 1, 2024 19.74 °C Sky is clear December 2, 2024 18.4 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 18.44 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 18.51 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 18.43 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 18.07 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 15.67 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.63 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.71 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 24.39 °C Very heavy rain Bengaluru 21.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.24 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.35 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.75 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on November 30, 2024, is 17.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.57 °C and 20.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.87 °C and 20.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

