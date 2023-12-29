close_game
close_game
News / India News / Himanta apologises for casteist post

Himanta apologises for casteist post

PTI |
Dec 29, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Himanta apologises for casteist post

Guwahati, Dec 29 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has apologised for uploading a post with casteist remarks on his social media platforms saying that his team made an "incorrect translation" of a verse from the Bhagavad Gita.

HT Image
HT Image

Sarma in a post on X and Facebook on Thursday night said that he uploads one verse of Bhagavad Gita every morning on his social media handles, which have posted 668 Slokas till date.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Recently one of my team members posted a sloka from Chapter 18 verse 44 with an incorrect translation. As soon as I noticed the mistake, I promptly deleted the post... If the deleted post has offended anyone, I sincerely apologise," he said.

The chief minister stressed that Assam reflects a "perfect picture" of a casteless society due to the reform movement led by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

On December 26, Sarma had uploaded an audio-visual post on his social media handles like X and Facebook that he claimed to be from Sloka 44 of Sanyas Yoga from the 18th chapter of Gita.

The animated video stated that "farming, cow-rearing and commerce are habitual and natural duties of the Vaishya, while serving the three 'varnas' -- Brahman, Kshatriya and Vaishya -- is the natural duty of the Shudras."

Sharing this video, Sarma even said: "God Sri Krishna himself described the types of natural duties of Vaishya and Shudras."

This sparked a massive political row with opposition leaders denouncing what they called the "BJP's Manuvadi and regressive ideology".

Facing a volley of criticism, Sarma later deleted the post from all his social media platforms.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out