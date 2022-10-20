Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks thorough probe into death of IIT Kharagpur student

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asked his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to have a thorough investigation conducted into the circumstances surrounding the death a student from the state’s Tinsukia region at IIT Kharagpur .

The third-year mechanical engineering student was found dead in his hostel room on October 14. His parents have expressed suspicions that there may have been foul play and filed a formal complaint with the local police in Kharagpur requesting senior police officials in Paschim Medinipur district for an investigation.

“In view of this, CM Sarma sent a request letter to CM Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state,” a release from the CMO office said.